Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $152.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $157.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

