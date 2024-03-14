Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $9.77 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,995 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $7,601,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,603 shares of company stock valued at $30,083,827 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International stock opened at $251.41 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $253.12. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.67 and its 200 day moving average is $216.23.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

