Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $8.62 Million Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $360,459,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $43.16 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $322,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,028.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $105,272.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $322,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,028.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,197 shares of company stock valued at $10,835,760 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

