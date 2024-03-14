Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $6.53 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373,600 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.25% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after acquiring an additional 567,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,439,000 after acquiring an additional 278,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after acquiring an additional 662,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,001,000 after acquiring an additional 714,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 808.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

