Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,819 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of First Horizon worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Horizon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in First Horizon by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in First Horizon by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Trading Up 0.9 %

FHN opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FHN. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Horizon

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.