Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,211,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,255,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,579,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.07.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $539.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $300.86 and a 12-month high of $543.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $500.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

