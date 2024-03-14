Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,663 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after acquiring an additional 313,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FedEx by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,004,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $796,042,000 after buying an additional 360,680 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $255.22 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $190.83 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.64.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

