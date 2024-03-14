Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 140,116 SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 140,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of SharkNinja as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SN. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at about $229,844,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,595,000. Pertento Partners LLP bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,883,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth approximately $26,987,000.

SharkNinja Stock Up 1.8 %

SN opened at 58.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 51.44. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of 25.84 and a 1 year high of 58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08. The firm had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 59.00.

About SharkNinja

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

