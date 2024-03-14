Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys 15,000 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $262.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.24. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $271.11.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.64.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

