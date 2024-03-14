Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,509,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 970.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of AQN stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $666.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $5.75 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

