Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 416,876 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 171.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,876 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.26% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 98,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

MRVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.41. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $16.62.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

