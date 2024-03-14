H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
H&T Group Stock Up 2.4 %
HAT stock opened at GBX 385 ($4.93) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.36 million, a PE ratio of 962.50 and a beta of 0.64. H&T Group has a 1-year low of GBX 305 ($3.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 502.07 ($6.43). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 376.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 416.94.
About H&T Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than H&T Group
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.