H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

H&T Group Stock Up 2.4 %

HAT stock opened at GBX 385 ($4.93) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.36 million, a PE ratio of 962.50 and a beta of 0.64. H&T Group has a 1-year low of GBX 305 ($3.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 502.07 ($6.43). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 376.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 416.94.

Get H&T Group alerts:

About H&T Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.