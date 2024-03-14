GSK’s (GSK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.98) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.98) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($21.14) to GBX 1,820 ($23.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,658.75 ($21.25).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,695.20 ($21.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,412.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,621.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,510.33. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,719.80 ($22.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.24), for a total value of £2,317,751.36 ($2,969,572.53). In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.24), for a total transaction of £2,317,751.36 ($2,969,572.53). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 478 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.58) per share, with a total value of £6,931 ($8,880.20). Insiders have acquired 19,846 shares of company stock valued at $31,353,276 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

