Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, an increase of 9,970.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Great Eagle Price Performance

Shares of Great Eagle stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. Great Eagle has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, the Mainland China, Japan, Italy and internationally. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

