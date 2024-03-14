Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, an increase of 9,970.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Great Eagle Price Performance
Shares of Great Eagle stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. Great Eagle has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Great Eagle Company Profile
