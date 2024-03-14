Financial Insights Inc. Purchases New Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $549.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $562.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $544.22 and a 200-day moving average of $522.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

