Financial Insights Inc. Invests $380,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,675 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $252,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 15.5% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Oracle by 9,299.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after buying an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

Oracle Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $125.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $345.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.08 and a 1 year high of $129.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 429.67% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.