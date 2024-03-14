Financial Insights Inc. Invests $214,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,995,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $133.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $598.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $138.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.57.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

