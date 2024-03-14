FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 566.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $106,885,000 after acquiring an additional 342,905 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,931 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $57,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,432 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $255.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.64. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

