Evergreen (NASDAQ:EVGRU) Shares Down 0.4%

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.
Evergreen Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Evergreen in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth $4,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,898,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergreen in the first quarter worth about $4,286,000.
About Evergreen
Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.
