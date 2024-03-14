Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 24,500.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Esprit Price Performance
Shares of ESPGY opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Esprit has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66.
About Esprit
