Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 24,500.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of ESPGY opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Esprit has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66.

About Esprit

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

