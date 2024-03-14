EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $996,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104,911 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $968.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $874.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $730.26. The company has a market capitalization of $382.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

