Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Ebiquity Price Performance
Shares of LON:EBQ opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.48) on Tuesday. Ebiquity has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 54 ($0.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £51.08 million, a PE ratio of -1,222.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.10.
Ebiquity Company Profile
