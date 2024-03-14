Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:EBQ opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.48) on Tuesday. Ebiquity has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 54 ($0.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £51.08 million, a PE ratio of -1,222.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.10.

Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

