Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.78

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.78 and last traded at $52.77, with a volume of 11539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.46.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSTL. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $885,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

