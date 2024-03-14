Desjardins Trims SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Target Price to C$9.50

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

SIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.25.

Shares of CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.52.

In other news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total value of C$472,440.00.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

