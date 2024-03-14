Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $139.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.78.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company.

CROX opened at $129.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.10. Crocs has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $634,148.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $634,148.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 52,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth about $2,132,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Crocs by 245.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 440.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

