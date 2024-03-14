Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of Daqo New Energy worth $44,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

DQ opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.19.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $477.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.40 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

