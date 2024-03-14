Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Cboe Global Markets worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 12.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $183.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.59 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Read Our Latest Report on CBOE

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.