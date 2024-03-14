Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $295.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.52. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $314.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

