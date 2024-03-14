Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 18,200.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CABGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas raised Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.5255 per share. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

