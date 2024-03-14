Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Up 3,300.0% in February

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Capitec Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CKHGY opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40. Capitec Bank has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

