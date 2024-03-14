Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Up 3,300.0% in February

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Capitec Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CKHGY opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40. Capitec Bank has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $57.56.
Capitec Bank Company Profile
