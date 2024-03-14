Capita (LON:CPI) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,800 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to GBX 1,800 ($23.06) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

LON CPI opened at GBX 13.34 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 631.77. Capita has a 1-year low of GBX 13.34 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 39.74 ($0.51). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.59. The company has a market cap of £224.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -667.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, insider Adolfo Hernandez acquired 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($66,623.96). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 326,645 shares of company stock worth $5,234,440. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

