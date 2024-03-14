Brokerages Set Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) PT at $14.75

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTRGet Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of Cutera

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Opti Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at $1,755,000,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cutera in the second quarter valued at $14,677,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cutera in the second quarter valued at $6,414,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Cutera by 67.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 909,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after buying an additional 367,048 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $1.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. Cutera has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.70.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

