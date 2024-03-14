Benchmark Lowers Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target to $4.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Benchmark from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Noodles & Company
Noodles & Company Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Noodles & Company Company Profile
Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Noodles & Company
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- What is a Special Dividend?
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.