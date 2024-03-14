Benchmark Lowers Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target to $4.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Benchmark from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

