Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,124 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $55,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $871,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 90.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,816,000 after acquiring an additional 378,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,706,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $978,469,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $238.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $229.37 and a one year high of $287.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

