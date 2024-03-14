B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,466 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

