B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.77.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $300.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $303.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.65 and its 200-day moving average is $237.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

