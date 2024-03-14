B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,416 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $171.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

