B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 337,124 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.