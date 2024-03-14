B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 337,124 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31.
CSX Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks Yielding High Dividends
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Big Investors Like What Comcast, Schwab, Alphabet Have to Offer
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Sentinel One Stock Is the Growth Story Goldman Sachs Is Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.