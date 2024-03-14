Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.090–0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $168.0 million-$169.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.3 million. Asana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.220–0.190 EPS.

Asana Stock Performance

NYSE ASAN opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.27. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Get Asana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASAN. HSBC cut Asana from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $329,138.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,901.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $329,138.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,901.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $557,807. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Asana by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Asana by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Asana by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 91,427 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,372,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.