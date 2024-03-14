Ares Strategic Mining (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 0.14 and last traded at 0.14. 86,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 79,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.14.

Ares Strategic Mining Trading Up 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.14.

About Ares Strategic Mining

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of fluorspar properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 353 claims covering an area of approximately 5,982 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 55 claims covering an area of approximately 55,000 acres located in British Columbia.

