Analysts Set Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) PT at $162.83

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 4.3 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $188.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.05. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $189.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

