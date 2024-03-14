American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.46.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

NYSE AMH opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,578,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,050,000 after purchasing an additional 179,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,681,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,007,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,599,000 after acquiring an additional 73,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.