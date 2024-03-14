American Century Companies Inc. Buys 236,927 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,927 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Omnicom Group worth $123,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 406.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 101,348 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 167,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 64,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.9 %

OMC stock opened at $95.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.37.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.