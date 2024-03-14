Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Update

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 16,800.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ambow Education Trading Down 13.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMBO opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Ambow Education has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.30.
About Ambow Education
