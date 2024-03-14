AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

AB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

AB stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

