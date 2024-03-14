Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 4,066.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.