AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 396.50 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 396.50 ($5.08), with a volume of 7646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 389 ($4.98).

Specifically, insider Tanya Horgan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.68) per share, with a total value of £44,300 ($56,758.49). 40.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIB Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 352.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 352.83. The firm has a market cap of £10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.38 and a beta of 1.70.

AIB Group Increases Dividend

About AIB Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.27 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. AIB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,538.46%.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

