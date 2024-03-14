A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 3,533.3% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
A SPAC I Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:ASCAW opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. A SPAC I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
About A SPAC I Acquisition
