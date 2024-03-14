A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 3,533.3% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A SPAC I Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ASCAW opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. A SPAC I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Get A SPAC I Acquisition alerts:

About A SPAC I Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

See Also

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries in the United States and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for A SPAC I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A SPAC I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.