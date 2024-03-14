65,000 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $261,300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 338.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,941 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,875,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 40.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.42 and its 200 day moving average is $123.23.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. BTIG Research began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

