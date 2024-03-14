3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.70.

Get 3M alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on 3M

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

